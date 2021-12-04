Woman blocks 4,000 callers after her number was accidentally featured in ‘Squid Game’

Netflix has said that it will remove a phone number from its blockbuster series ‘Squid Game‘ after a woman claimed she was bombarded with calls to her cellphone.

⁠

In the violent South Korean drama, cash-strapped contestants are asked to call a phone number to play life-or-death children’s games in exchange for money.

The woman claimed that the number had been forwarded to her phone and that she had been bombarded with demands to play.

⁠

The businesswoman from Seongju, south-east South Korea, told local media that she had been receiving thousands of texts and calls to her phone “to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life. This is a number that I’ve been using for more than ten years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to block from my phone,” she said.⁠