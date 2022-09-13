NewsPolitics

PTI Decides to File a Case Against Maryam Nawaz for accusing Imran Khan of blasphemy

PTI has decided to take legal action against Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz over her ‘controversial’ social media campaign against Imran Khan.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz shared Quranic verses on her Twitter account to compare and contrast the 2 alleged statements of Imran Khan. She also tweeted that Imran Khan is using religion for his politics and promoting his false narrative. Maryam Nawaz had written to “protect your faith and the country from this devil”.

According to PTI, after Maryam Nawaz’s tweet, there was a trend on Twitter accusing Imran Khan of blasphemy. In this trend, more than 65 thousand tweets were made targeting the PTI chairman.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that we will not let this matter go like this. Legal action will be taken against Maryam Nawaz for endangering the life of the PTI Chairman by accusing her of blasphemy.

Fawad Chaudhry said that using the religion card is a very shameful attempt to eliminate political opponents. Maryam Nawaz and Fazlur Rehman are creating this trap to end the existence of Imran Khan. He added that Maryam Nawaz is behind such trends on social media endangering Khan’s life.

