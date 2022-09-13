HealthNews

More 75 Dengue Cases Reported in Islamabad During last 24 Hours: Deaths Toll now 734

More 75 Dengue Cases Reported in Islamabad

13 September, 2022: Dengue virus has become uncontrollable in different cities of Pakistan. During the last 24 hours, 75 people were affected while 3 deaths have been recorded in the last 5 days by dengue in Islamabad, briefed by District Health Officer Dr. Zaeem Zia.

As per reports, 54 people in rural areas and 21 people in urban areas have been affected by dengue during the last 24 hours. However, the total number of dengue patients in Islamabad has reached 743.

Apart from Islamabad, Karachi has also witnessed a hike in dengue cases. In the last 24 hours, 35 cases have been reported in Karachi’s East District, 32 in Central District, 17 in Korangi, 21 in South, 3 in West, 4 in Malir, and 3 in Kemari. However, 9 people died in Karachi due to dengue fever.

Regarding the situation of the dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the health department says that 105 new cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours. The health department said that the number of dengue cases in the province has increased to 2,850 in the last 5 months. In Mardan, the number has increased to 1,135 after the highest number of 77 new dengue cases were reported.

