PM Shahbaz Sharif Meets Prince Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Condoles on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

London: Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19, PM Shahbaz Sharif met with Prince Charles III at a diplomatic reception in Buckingham Palace and paid respect to the Queen.

PM Shahbaz Sharif met King Charles III & extended his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II during a reception hosted by the King for the visiting dignitaries at Buckingham Palace. PM also met Queen consort, Camilla Parker.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the people of Pakistan remember well the late Queen’s two visits to Pakistan, and the bond of love between the royal family and the Pakistani nation grew stronger with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Prime Minister wished King Charles on his accession to the British throne and hoped that he would continue his mother’s legacy in strengthening the friendship between Commonwealth countries. He further said the people of Pakistan are looking forward to the visit of King Charles to Pakistan.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the royal family for showing sympathy and helping the flood victims.

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other heads of state were also present at the reception.

Britain’s longest-reigning Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8 at Balmoral. He ruled Britain for 70 years. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held today on 10 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey.