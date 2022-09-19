UNGA 77: PM Shahbaz Sharif to address UN General Assembly on Friday

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will be held in New York from today, 19 September to September 23. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will address the UNGA Session on Friday.

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with other cabinet members and senior officials. During his address to UNGA, Shahbaz Sharif will draw the attention of the international community to the climate catastrophe.

Shahbaz Sharif will highlight the challenges faced by Pakistan in the context of the recent catastrophic floods at the global forum and outline concrete proposals to collectively deal with the threat posed by climate change.

According to the details, the Prime Minister will also discuss the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterate Pakistan’s stand to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the Security Council.

Shahbaz Sharif will attend the Global Food and Security Summit on the sidelines of the UNGA session. He will also attend the World Summit on Food Security and the World Leaders’ Meeting on COP-27.

During his visit, PM Shahbaz Sharif will meet the Prime Ministers of different countries, the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, as well as the heads of international organizations, international financial institutions, and welfare organizations. He will also talk to the international media.