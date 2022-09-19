Imran Khan Collects More than 3 Billion Rupees in his Third Telethon for Flood Victims

Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan holds the 3rd Live International Telethon on September 18, 2022, and collected more than 3 billion rupees.

Earlier on August 29, 5 billion 21 crores were collected in Tehreek-e-Insaf’s first fund-raising live telethon campaign. After that on September 11, second, more than 5 billion rupees were collected during the second live telethon. A total amount of more than 13 billion 77 crore rupees has been collected in three telethons of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

10 billion funds were collected in the record time of 5 hours during two telethons. A large number of overseas Pakistanis participated in the telethon and contributed in funds for the welfare of people affected by devastating floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Imran Khan said that “We will be using these funds in a transparent manner and will devise a system that will bring transparency in their utilization.” He criticized Prime Minister and said that the country is submerged in floods and Shehbaz Sharif is busy on foreign trips.

The floods caused more destruction in Sindh, this is the responsibility of Bilawal who has been ruling for seventeen years but he went abroad, Imran Khan said.