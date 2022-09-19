Islamabad High Court orders to dismiss the terrorism case against Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court has ordered to remove the terrorism section from the case registered against Imran Khan related to threatening the female session judge. The case will be transferred from the Anti-Terrorism Court to the Sessions Court.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minullah heard the petition regarding the dismissal of Imran Khan’s terrorism case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that there are some necessary elements for terrorism provisions that are not present in this case, so the court should order to end the terrorism case.

CJ Athar Minullah, while hearing the petition of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan regarding the dismissal of the anti-terrorism case, said that threats to female judges and police officials do not fall under the section of terrorism.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that Section 186 has been removed from the case against Imran Khan, while Section 189 has been added for threatening to injure police officers.

It is notable that Imran Khan has been granted interim bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court till September 20 in a case where he was charged under terrorism law for threatening a female judge Zeba Chaudhry during a speech.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry says that Imran Khan may appear in the anti-terrorism court tomorrow to withdraw the bail application.