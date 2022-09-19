NewsPolitics

Islamabad High Court orders to dismiss the terrorism case against Imran Khan

Photo of Sidra Anwar Sidra Anwar Send an email Last Updated: September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Islamabad High Court orders to dismiss the terrorism case against Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court has ordered to remove the terrorism section from the case registered against Imran Khan related to threatening the female session judge. The case will be transferred from the Anti-Terrorism Court to the Sessions Court.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minullah heard the petition regarding the dismissal of Imran Khan’s terrorism case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that there are some necessary elements for terrorism provisions that are not present in this case, so the court should order to end the terrorism case.

CJ Athar Minullah, while hearing the petition of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan regarding the dismissal of the anti-terrorism case, said that threats to female judges and police officials do not fall under the section of terrorism.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi said that Section 186 has been removed from the case against Imran Khan, while Section 189 has been added for threatening to injure police officers.

It is notable that Imran Khan has been granted interim bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court till September 20 in a case where he was charged under terrorism law for threatening a female judge Zeba Chaudhry during a speech.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry says that Imran Khan may appear in the anti-terrorism court tomorrow to withdraw the bail application.

Photo of Sidra Anwar Sidra Anwar Send an email Last Updated: September 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Photo of Sidra Anwar

Sidra Anwar

Lives in Karachi Pakistan, working as a social activist and a news reporter at ThePost. In free time, loves to cook, drive and reading books. Also, member in many popular journalists groups, I know what people don't know about our country. Email: sidra@www.thepost.com.pk

Related Articles

Imran Khan Collects More than 3 Billion Rupees in his Third Telethon for Flood Victims

Imran Khan Collects More than 3 Billion Rupees in his Third Telethon for Flood Victims

1 day ago
PM Shahbaz Sharif to address UN General Assembly on Friday

UNGA 77: PM Shahbaz Sharif to address UN General Assembly on Friday

1 day ago
PM Shahbaz Sharif Meets Prince Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Condoles on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

PM Shahbaz Sharif Meets Prince Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Condoles on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

1 day ago
More 75 Dengue Cases Reported in Islamabad

More 75 Dengue Cases Reported in Islamabad During last 24 Hours: Deaths Toll now 734

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you