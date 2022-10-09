NewsPakistan

Huge Fire Erupts at Famous Centaurus Mall Islamabad

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
centaurus mall

A fire suddenly broke out in Centaurus on sunday, the biggest shopping mall in Islamabad.  At the time of the fire, a large number of people were present in the mall and panic spread. There is no report of deaths yet.

According to the details, the fire rapidly spreads from the third to the first floor. However, the flames engulfed 8 floors of the shopping mall including the apartments’ floor.

8 fire brigades and rescue along with all 12 vehicles of the Metropolitan are engaged in extinguishing the fire. A helicopter was also called to extinguish the fire, while the back door was used to evacuate people from the mall.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant located on the third floor of the mall, which spread to other floors afterward. All the people are evacuated safely from the mall with the help of a rescue operation.

Smoke from the fire can be seen far and wide in the city as the administration and police have completely sealed off Centaurus. The administration and police officials told the media that the rescue teams are busy controlling the fire.

It should be noted that Centaurus is the famous and busiest shopping mall in Islamabad with residential flats on the top floor. A large number of people were there for shopping when the fire breaks out.

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 9, 2022
0 1 minute read
Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Related Articles

Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

3 weeks ago
Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

3 weeks ago
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

4 weeks ago
Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you