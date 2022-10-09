Huge Fire Erupts at Famous Centaurus Mall Islamabad

A fire suddenly broke out in Centaurus on sunday, the biggest shopping mall in Islamabad. At the time of the fire, a large number of people were present in the mall and panic spread. There is no report of deaths yet.

According to the details, the fire rapidly spreads from the third to the first floor. However, the flames engulfed 8 floors of the shopping mall including the apartments’ floor.

8 fire brigades and rescue along with all 12 vehicles of the Metropolitan are engaged in extinguishing the fire. A helicopter was also called to extinguish the fire, while the back door was used to evacuate people from the mall.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out in the kitchen of the restaurant located on the third floor of the mall, which spread to other floors afterward. All the people are evacuated safely from the mall with the help of a rescue operation.

Smoke from the fire can be seen far and wide in the city as the administration and police have completely sealed off Centaurus. The administration and police officials told the media that the rescue teams are busy controlling the fire.

It should be noted that Centaurus is the famous and busiest shopping mall in Islamabad with residential flats on the top floor. A large number of people were there for shopping when the fire breaks out.