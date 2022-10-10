Pakistan Army Troops Leave for Qatar to Assist in Security Measures for FIFA World Cup 2022

October 10, 2022: A contingent of Pakistan’s armed forces consisting of officers, junior commissioned officers and soldiers, left for Qatar on Monday to join the security forces deployed for the FIFA World Cup – which kicks off in the Middle East this November.

Qatar had requested Pakistan to assist in FIFA World Cup security. A 4-member delegation from the Qatari Ministry of Interior visited Pakistan in August.

The Federal Cabinet approved the agreement between Qatar and Pakistan Army for the security of FIFA WC22. In this regard, the 8-member international FIFA training team visited Pakistan in September.

It should be noted that the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in the Gulf country of Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time.