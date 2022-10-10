NewsPolitics

Rawalpindi Senior Judge Once Again Orders to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court

October 10, 2022: The local court of Rawalpindi heard the case related to Federal Interior Minister Rana Astanaullah on Monday. The anti-corruption team requested to declare Rana Sanaullah as a proclaimed offender which was rejected by the senior civil judge of the local court, Ghulam Akbar.

During the hearing, the court inquired that the arrest warrant has just been issued, and how can it be declared as proclaimed offender at once. The judge remarked that go to Islamabad again, arrest the accused and present him in court.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar again issued the arrest warrant. It should be noted that the case against Rana Sanaullah was registered by anti-corruption in the alleged land fraud in Kallar Kahar. The Anti-Corruption Department had told the court that Rana Sana was not presented for the investigation in the anti-corruption inquiry.

It should be noted that the court issued an unbailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah on October 8 in a corruption case. However, the Koshar police station refused to arrest him saying that his residence does not come under their jurisdiction.

