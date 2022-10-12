Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

October 12, 2022: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minullah has accepted the request of Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and granted him a protective bail in the prohibited funding case. The court has ordered not to arrest him till October 18.

The FIA on Tuesday registered a case against 11 people including Imran Khan under the Foreign Exchange Act. Apart from Imran Khan, the persons named in the FIR are Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younis, Aamir Kayani, Tariq Sheikh, Tariq Shafi, Faisal Maqbool. Sheikh, Hamid Zaman, and Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry.

To avoid arrest in this case, Imran Khan’s lawyers approached IHC to request protective bail for their client. In the petition filed by Imran Khan, the court was requested to grant him protective bail so that he can appear in the concerned court.

IHC summoned Imran Khan today and stopped the administration from harassing him in this case while granting him protective bail. The court has also ordered Imran Khan to submit a surety bond of five thousand rupees.

After the hearing, Imran Khan talked to journalists outside the Islamabad High Court and said that the funding of only one party will turn out to be legal and that is PTI.