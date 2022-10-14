NewsPakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

October 14, 2022: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar reaches America to participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He started a series of meetings with important personalities as soon as he arrived in America.

On Friday, Ishaq Dar met Antoine Sayeh, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. During the meeting, bilateral and financial issues were discussed. Meanwhile, the dealings between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund were reviewed.

The Finance Minister thanked the IMF for the great support and assistance given to Pakistan for economic stability and assured the government’s commitment to implement the IMF program. Ishaq Dar informed the Deputy Managing Director of the IMF about the key indicators of Pakistan’s economy, sustainable economic growth, and measures to be taken to strengthen the economy.

He told Antoinette Sayeh about the recent floods in Pakistan and the damage they caused to the economy. The Finance Minister also apprised of the government’s initiatives to tackle sustainable economic growth and economic challenges. However, IMF responds to chances of giving relief to Pakistan in terms of “debt repayment”  amid the devastating situation in the country due to floods.

IMF said, “We are waiting currently for the assessment of the damages that World Bank and UNDP are conducting to see what are on one hand the repercussions on public finance and the impact on the economy and society.”

