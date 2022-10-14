NewsPakistan

Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 14, 2022
0 1 minute read
Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

October 14, 2022: Nepra has made electricity cheaper by Rs.4.87 per unit for K Electric customers. The reduction has been made on account of a fuel cost adjustment for the month of August. Meanwhile, Nepra has issued a notification approving the increase of electricity by 19 paisa per unit under FCA for other cities.

K Electric customers will get this relief in their October bills. However, lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using more than 300 units, EVCS, and agriculture consumers are exempted from this relief.

According to the resources, the consumers will get a relief of 7 billion rupees with this FCA reduction. Before this, the authority had received a reduction of Rs 4.12 per unit in FCA for July. FCA for August was 77 paisa less than July.

It should be noted that The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority held a public hearing on the FCA on 29 September 2022. K Electric had requested a reduction of 4 rupees 21 paise per unit.

Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Muhammad Arslan Sadiq Send an email Last Updated: October 14, 2022
0 1 minute read
Photo of Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Muhammad Arslan Sadiq

Related Articles

Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

3 weeks ago
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

4 weeks ago
Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

4 weeks ago
Rawalpindi Senior Judge Once Again Orders to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court

Rawalpindi Senior Judge Once Again Orders to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you