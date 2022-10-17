Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

October 17, 2022: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have set a record by winning 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in the by-elections while PPP has won the two seats of Malir and Multan.

The series of inconclusive and unofficial results from eight constituencies of the National Assembly and three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has been completed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting from seven National Assembly constituencies. However, he has faced failure in only one seat, NA 237 Malir.

Imran Khan won NA-31 Peshawar and defeated the ANP candidate Ghulam Ahmed Balor. Along with Peshawar, Khan won in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Karachi Korangi. He also defeated Muslim League (N) candidate Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 Faisalabad.

In Multan, a by-election was also held on the NA-157 seat on which Musa Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated Mehrabano Qureshi, daughter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. PML-N lost both its constituencies in the elections.

By-elections were held for eight seats in the National Assembly and three seats in the Provincial Assembly in Pakistan on Sunday. However, Imran Khan breaks his previous record by winning 7 out of 8 National Assembly seats. In the general elections of the year 2018, he won five seats in the National Assembly.