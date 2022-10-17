NewsPolitics

Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

Photo of Zunaira Zaman Zunaira Zaman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: October 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Imran Khan wins 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in By-Polls

October 17, 2022: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan have set a record by winning 6 out of 7 National Assembly seats in the by-elections while PPP has won the two seats of Malir and Multan.

The series of inconclusive and unofficial results from eight constituencies of the National Assembly and three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly has been completed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting from seven National Assembly constituencies. However, he has faced failure in only one seat, NA 237 Malir.

Imran Khan won NA-31 Peshawar and defeated the ANP candidate Ghulam Ahmed Balor. Along with Peshawar, Khan won in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Karachi Korangi. He also defeated Muslim League (N) candidate Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 Faisalabad.

In Multan, a by-election was also held on the NA-157 seat on which Musa Gilani, son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated Mehrabano Qureshi, daughter of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. PML-N lost both its constituencies in the elections.

By-elections were held for eight seats in the National Assembly and three seats in the Provincial Assembly in Pakistan on Sunday. However, Imran Khan breaks his previous record by winning 7 out of 8 National Assembly seats. In the general elections of the year 2018, he won five seats in the National Assembly.

Photo of Zunaira Zaman Zunaira Zaman Follow on Twitter Send an email Last Updated: October 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Photo of Zunaira Zaman

Zunaira Zaman

Related Articles

Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

Electricity reduces by Rs 4.87 per unit for K-electric consumers

3 weeks ago
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets IMF and US officials in Washington to Discuss Financial Issues

4 weeks ago
Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

Imran Khan gets Protective Bail from IHC till October 18 in Prohibited Funding Case

4 weeks ago
Rawalpindi Senior Judge Once Again Orders to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court

Rawalpindi Senior Judge Once Again Orders to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you