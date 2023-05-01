PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to Address Convention on International Workers Day

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz, is set to address a convention on Monday, which is being celebrated as International Workers Day around the globe. The convention will be held at the PML-N’s Headquarters situated at 180-H Model Town in Lahore, according to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, the minister announced that the convention will focus on discussing future measures for safeguarding and promoting the rights of workers. The event is expected to attract a large gathering of party workers and supporters from across the country.

Maryam Nawaz has been an active member of the PML-N and has emerged as one of the party’s leading voices in recent years. Her upcoming address is expected to touch upon several key issues facing workers in Pakistan, including labor rights and job security.

The PML-N has a long history of championing the cause of workers’ rights and has taken several steps in the past to promote their welfare. The convention on Monday is expected to build on this legacy and come up with new and innovative solutions to the challenges faced by workers in today’s rapidly changing economic landscape.

Overall, the event promises to be a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights in Pakistan and is likely to draw widespread attention and support from across the country.