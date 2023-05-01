NewsPakistan

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz to Address Convention on International Workers Day

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: May 1, 2023
0 1 minute read
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz to Address Convention on International Workers Day

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organizer, Maryam Nawaz, is set to address a convention on Monday, which is being celebrated as International Workers Day around the globe. The convention will be held at the PML-N’s Headquarters situated at 180-H Model Town in Lahore, according to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a tweet, the minister announced that the convention will focus on discussing future measures for safeguarding and promoting the rights of workers. The event is expected to attract a large gathering of party workers and supporters from across the country.

Maryam Nawaz has been an active member of the PML-N and has emerged as one of the party’s leading voices in recent years. Her upcoming address is expected to touch upon several key issues facing workers in Pakistan, including labor rights and job security.

The PML-N has a long history of championing the cause of workers’ rights and has taken several steps in the past to promote their welfare. The convention on Monday is expected to build on this legacy and come up with new and innovative solutions to the challenges faced by workers in today’s rapidly changing economic landscape.

Overall, the event promises to be a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights in Pakistan and is likely to draw widespread attention and support from across the country.

Photo of Shakila Nasreen Shakila Nasreen Send an email Last Updated: May 1, 2023
0 1 minute read
Photo of Shakila Nasreen

Shakila Nasreen

Exploring the technology and fetching unique info for all of you is not my hobby but passion. This passion drove me to news reporting field. It's my hobby to timely report latest news all over the Pakistan. Email: shakila@www.thepost.com.pk

Related Articles

Benefits of Filing FBR Tax Returns in Pakistan

Benefits of Filing FBR Tax Returns in Pakistan – Why You Should Become a Filer

1 week ago
Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Police as Arrest Warrant is Issued Tensions Escalate in Islamabad

Imran Khan Supporters Clash with Police as Arrest Warrant is Issued: Tensions Escalate in Islamabad

March 15, 2023
Corona Virus

Pakistan reports 77 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 1.38%: Health Minister emphasizes readiness to deal with sub-variants

March 13, 2023
COAS Munir reiterates commitment to peace and prosperity in Balochistan amid rising insurgent activities

COAS Munir reiterates commitment to peace and prosperity in Balochistan amid rising insurgent activities

March 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Please Disable Adblocker!

We are working hard to provide you best content. Please disable adblocker and support us. Thank you